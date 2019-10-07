Police condemn violent protests

Police today condemned rioters after massive violent protests broke out in Hong Kong on October 6.

The force in a statement noted that a large number of protesters gathered illegally in locations, including Causeway Bay, Central, Admiralty, Tsim Sha Tsui, Mong Kok, Kowloon Tong and Sham Shui Po from about 2pm yesterday.

Rioters set fires, blocked roads and vandalised facilities.

In Wan Chai, a protester was suspected of using a drilling vehicle from a construction site to drill carriageways.

Rioters also endangered public safety by hurling petrol bombs at police officers. A petrol bomb hit a reporter during one such attack.

Police described the acts of rioters, who also vandalised banks, Mass Transit Railway station facilities and shops, as completely lawless.

As the situation deteriorated rapidly, Police conducted dispersal operations with appropriate force, including the use of tear gas rounds, rubber bullets and bean bag rounds, along with the deployment of specialised crowd management vehicles.

Police said radical protesters have repeatedly organised unlawful activities since June, adding protesters’ violent acts are spreading and escalating drastically, including the use of fatal violence to attack police officers.

Public safety has been jeopardised and the public order of the city is being pushed to the verge of a very dangerous situation, the statement said.

Police stressed that no violent behaviour will be tolerated and that they will continue to take resolute enforcement action to safeguard the city’s public safety and bring all lawbreakers to justice.