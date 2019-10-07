Emergency law rumours rejected

The Government has rejected rumours on social media that the Chief Executive would invoke the power under the Emergency Regulations Ordinance to announce the suspension of the stock market, work and classes on October 8 and 9, as well as freezing Hong Kong citizens' assets.

In a statement today, the Government said such rumours are totally unfounded.

It said that as the current situation had given rise to a critical state of extensive and serious public danger, the Government had put in place the Prohibition on Face Covering Regulation to assist Police in its law enforcement and to have a deterrent effect on people intending to break the law, to stop violence and restore calm to Hong Kong society as soon as possible.

This is definitely not an arbitrary act, but a difficult and also necessary decision, the statement added.

On rumours that the Monetary Authority is implementing a new regulation to cap the daily amount of cash withdrawal from banks, the authority already issued a statement today saying that the message was totally fake and unfounded.

The authority also pointed out that the Hong Kong banking system is robust and sound, and that banks have sufficient supply of banknotes to meet the public's needs.

The Government also reminded members of the public to be mindful of the intention of such rumours, which are fabricated to cause panic and lead Hong Kong society into further chaos.