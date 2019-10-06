Police condemn road blockages

Police today strongly condemned the protesters who have been blocking roads at multiple locations across the city by setting up barricades with barriers and intercepting vehicles on the road.

Such acts endanger the safety of road users and may constitute unlawful assembly or loitering, which are liable to imprisonment of five years and two years respectively, Police said.

People should call 999 if they encounter any illegal road blockages and Police will arrange necessary deployment.

Police have enhanced road patrols to combat such illegal acts.