Be cautious of rumours: HKMA

The Monetary Authority has advised members of the public to be cautious of rumours and verify information carefully.

The authority noted today that a number of rumours are being circulated on social media in a malicious attempt to cause panic among the public.

It stressed the Hong Kong banking system, with ample liquidity and very good asset quality, is robust and sound. It is well positioned to withstand any market volatilities.

It sees no need and has no intention of changing the well-established Linked Exchange Rate System.

The authority reiterated it has the capability, resources and commitment to safeguard Hong Kong's monetary and financial stability.

It also noted the waiting time for cash withdrawals at individual bank ATMs is longer than usual.

Banks have taken measures to replenish banknotes in a timely manner and have sufficient supply of banknotes to meet the public's needs, it added.