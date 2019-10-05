People urged to oppose violence

Secretary for Security John Lee has called on members of the public to speak out against violence.

Speaking to reporters after attending radio programmes today, Mr Lee noted the introduction of the Prohibition on Face Covering Regulation is to ensure that people who commit crimes or violence face justice and are unable to escape their responsibilities by hiding behind a mask.





He also said that people's support or acquiescence of the violence exacerbates the situation.

“So what is important is that everybody comes out to say ‘No, society will not accept violence. Violence is not a solution, whether what you are asking for is right or wrong, that is not the method, society will not allow it’ - and that is what we should all do. And by not saying these things, people are adding oil to this violence.”