Report on anti-mask law clarified

The Prohibition on Face Covering Regulation is not in conflict with the Government's public health appeal.



The Government made the statement today to respond to a news report claiming that the regulation will affect preventive measures during flu seasons and have an impact on public health.

It said the regulation will not prohibit the public from wearing masks for health reasons to prevent the infection and transmission of diseases.

“Wearing masks is one of the measures to prevent respiratory infection.

“To prevent communicable diseases such as seasonal flu, the Government has suggested a list of preventive measures, including receiving relevant vaccines, and maintaining good personal and environmental hygiene."