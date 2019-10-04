HK a rising I&T hub

Chief Executive Carrie Lam

Hong Kong offers far-reaching opportunity for scientists, researchers, technology experts and others looking to shape the future. My Government is committed to helping Hong Kong rise as an international innovation and technology hub. Health technology is central to that vision. We have been investing significantly in our world-class universities and research institutions. That includes budgeting US$1.3 billion to develop two research clusters at Hong Kong Science Park, one targeting healthcare technology, the other focused on artificial intelligence and robotics. In addition, the Government is committed to launching a large-scale genome sequencing project in Hong Kong in order to enhance the clinical application of genome medicine. We would certainly welcome internationally renowned scientists like Dr (Jennifer) Doudna, as well as research institutions and technology enterprises to join us here in Hong Kong, to help us create a future centred on innovation, technology and inclusivity.

For nearly 70 years now, The Nature Conservancy has been working to realise a world in which people and nature can thrive together in harmony. Employing a science-centred, collaborative approach, the Conservancy is both global and local in its mission and the projects it pursues.

For example, The Nature Conservancy Hong Kong is working to understand and restore shellfish reefs in Hong Kong's Deep Bay. It is doing so with wide-ranging support from the corporate sector, as well as academic and environmental institutions here. No less important, it connects with our schools and Hong Kong youth, helping build awareness, pride and responsibility in Hong Kong's environmental bounty.

I applaud this co-operative effort. Hong Kong, after all, is blessed with astonishing biodiversity. Some 40% of our land is protected country parks and special areas dedicated to nature conservation. Add to that the five marine parks and one marine reserve we have created and maintain. More than a world-class financial services, trading and logistics capital, Hong Kong is actually a precious natural resource, and one my Government is determined to safeguard.

Chief Executive Carrie Lam gave these remarks at the Lui Che Woo Prize - Prize for World Civilisation Prize Presentation Ceremony on October 3.