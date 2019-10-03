Property sales down 20%

The Land Registry received 4,090 sale and purchase agreements for all building units for registration in September, down 20.7% on August and 14.8% lower year-on-year.

The total consideration for such agreements fell 14.2% from August to $36.4 billion, representing a 20% year-on-year decline.

Of the agreements, 3,447 were for residential units in September, down 15.6% from August and a drop of 1.5% compared to a year ago.

The total consideration for residential units was $27.7 billion, down 24.4% compared with August and 25.4% lower than September 2018.

There were 412,646 land register searches last month.