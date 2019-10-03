Disabled aid scheme extended

The pilot scheme to raise the maximum level of disregarded earnings for recipients with disabilities under the Comprehensive Social Security Assistance (CSSA) Scheme will be extended until the end of September 2020.

Announcing the extension today, the Community Care Fund said the scheme encourages CSSA recipients with disabilities to engage in employment and work continuously.

The scheme, administered by the Social Welfare Department, was launched in 2016.

The maximum level of disregarded earnings for CSSA recipients with disabilities under the scheme has also been raised to $4,000 per month from $2,500.

In other words, the first $1,200 from recipients' monthly earnings from employment will be disregarded, while up to half of the earnings from the next $5,600 will be disregarded.

The Social Welfare Department will assess the amount of additional disregarded earnings the CSSA recipients are entitled to based on records of their employment income.

Additional disregarded earnings will be deposited into the bank accounts which the eligible recipients use for receiving CSSA payment.

