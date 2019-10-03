Protesters' violence condemned
October 3, 2019
The Government has strongly condemned the illegal acts conducted by violent protesters in various districts since last night, saying Police will take resolute action to restore public order.
In a statement today, the Government said the protesters blocked roads, vandalised shops and MTR facilities, attacked police stations, committed arson and hurled petrol bombs.
These acts seriously undermine public order and pose a threat to the safety of police officers and members of the public, it added.