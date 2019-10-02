Scholarship applications open

Applications for the Hong Kong Scholarship for Excellence Scheme are open until December 31, the Education Bureau announced today.

Eligible Hong Kong students who intend to pursue undergraduate or postgraduate studies at world-renowned universities outside the city from the 2020-21 academic year can apply.

Students will be selected based on their academic achievements and other attributes such as leadership qualities and their contributions and commitment to society.

Awardees need to complete their study programmes and return to Hong Kong upon graduation to work for at least two years or a period equivalent to the duration of the scholarship received, whichever is longer.

