Views sought on transport services

The Civil Engineering & Development Department today launched a public consultation for the Feasibility Study on Environmentally Friendly Transport Services in Hung Shui Kiu/Ha Tsuen New Development Area and Adjacent Areas.

The department said the Hung Shui Kiu/Ha Tsuen New Development Area will be a next-generation new town.

It will be a major source of housing land supply in the medium to long term and will serve as a Regional Economic & Civic Hub for North West New Territories, accommodating diverse economic activities to create an impetus for the region’s economic development.

Highly efficient and convenient environmentally friendly transport services are essential to serve the population in the area and to promote a thriving local economy and foster its development.

The proposed transport services will provide rapid transport to support internal movement amongst the development clusters within the area and connect the area with the Yuen Long South Development.

The first stage of the feasibility study shortlisted three suitable green public transport modes, namely an automated people mover, a green bus system and a modern tram.

People are invited to express views on the study’s findings. Their views will be considered in the next stage of the study.

The consultation will last until November 30.