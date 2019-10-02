Police condemn violence

Police today severely condemned massive violent protests which broke out across Hong Kong on October 1.

From 1pm yesterday, a large number of protesters participated in unlawful assemblies in Causeway Bay, Sha Tin, Wong Tai Sin, Sham Shui Po, Tuen Mun and Tsuen Wan, blocking carriageways, setting up barricades and randomly conducting arson.

Several Mass Transit Railway stations were seriously vandalised, and some rioters even hurled petrol bombs at trains and onto railways in MTR stations, while some rioters set fire to government complexes and damaged shops.

So far, more than 180 people have been arrested for the offences of taking part in a riot, unlawful assembly, assaulting police officer and possession of offensive weapon.

At least 25 police officers were injured in the operations.

In Yau Ma Tei, a police vehicle was attacked by radical protesters. When officers took dispersal action, they were attacked by rioters.

Having given repeated warnings and with their lives under serious threat, an officer fired two warning shots into the sky.

In another riotous attack in Tsuen Wan, a large group of rioters used iron poles to attack officers conducting a dispersal operation, seriously threatening their lives.

Having given a warning but in vain, an officer fired a shot at a male attacker.

The 18-year-old man was injured and rushed to Princess Margaret Hospital in a conscious state.

Officers also fired two warning shots on Sha Tsui Road in Tsuen Wan and one warning shot on Sha Tin Pass Road in Wong Tai Sin.

Police conducted dispersal operations with appropriate force, including the use of tear gas, rubber bullets and bean bag rounds, along with the deployment of specialised crowd management vehicles.

Since June, radical protesters have repeatedly organised unlawful activities, Police said, adding their violent acts are spreading and escalating drastically, jeopardising public safety.

Police will continue to take resolute enforcement action to safeguard public safety and bring all lawbreakers to justice.