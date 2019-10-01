51 arrested in weapons seizure

Police also seize dangerous goods during the two-day operation.

Police seize slingshots and other offensive weapons suspected to be related to recent protests.

Police arrested 51 people and seized a large number of offensive weapons suspected to be related to the recent protests in a two-day operation.

Officers also seized raw materials for dangerous goods and protective gear in the operation which took place on September 30 and today.

Acting on intelligence and after an in-depth investigation, officers raided 48 premises in various locations in suspected connection with the manufacturing of petrol bombs and explosives.

A total of 44 men and seven women, aged 15 to 44, were arrested for possessing offensive weapons, dangerous goods or instruments fit for unlawful purposes, and unlawful assembly.

Officers seized dangerous goods such as naphtha, thinner, glass bottles, chemical powder, lighter gas and firecrackers.

They also seized various kinds of offensive weapons, such as folding knives, slingshots, steel beads, extendable poles and hiking poles.

Police reiterated that it is dangerous and irresponsible to manufacture or store dangerous goods in premises as it poses a serious threat to residents nearby and public safety.

The force said it will not tolerate any violent behaviour for any purpose, adding that it strongly condemns the escalating means of violence.