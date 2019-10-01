Flag-raising marks 70th National Day
Acting Chief Executive Matthew Cheung and senior government officials attended a flag-raising ceremony today to celebrate the 70th anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China.
The ceremony was held at Golden Bauhinia Square in Wan Chai.
Guests watched the ceremony through a broadcast at the Grand Hall of the Convention & Exhibition Centre.
The Police Band performed at the ceremony, followed by a disciplined services sea parade and fly-past.