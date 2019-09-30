Avoid unauthorised assemblies: Gov't

The Government today urged the public not to participate in unauthorised public meetings and processions tomorrow.

The Government in a statement said the Appeal Board on Public Meetings & Processions had upheld Police’s decision regarding the force’s objection to the application for holding public meetings and a public procession tomorrow.

The Government called on members of the public to be mindful of the risk of participating in the activities concerned and the legal consequences.

“According to online information, unauthorised public order events are very likely to take place in various districts in Hong Kong, which may cause severe disruptions.

“Members of the public are reminded to remain vigilant and mind their own safety.

"Parents and teachers should also pay close attention and advise young children and students to remain in safe places tomorrow and not participate in unauthorised public meetings and processions.

"Anyone taking part in such public meetings and processions in spite of the Police's objection may violate the law.”

The statement noted that protesters' violence has become more severe recently to involve highly dangerous actions such as hurling petrol bombs, setting fires and posing an extreme threat to society.

For their safety, the public should heed Government announcements tomorrow, including special traffic and transport arrangements, the statement added.