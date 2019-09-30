FS meets financial officials in BJ

Financial Secretary Paul Chan today met financial officials of the Central Authorities in Beijing.

In the morning, Mr Chan called on People’s Bank of China Governor Yi Gang to discuss the latest financial market, bond market and banking system developments in Hong Kong.

This was followed by a meeting with China Banking & Insurance Regulatory Commission Chairman Guo Shuqing.

They exchanged views on Hong Kong’s insurance industry growth, and the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Government’s work in monitoring the financial system to ensure stability.

Mr Chan will join the Hong Kong delegation for National Day to celebrate the 70th anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China.