Police explain rally objection

Police today explained why it issued a letter of objection for a public order event proposed to be held tomorrow on Hong Kong Island.

Addressing the media, Police Public Relations Branch Chief Superintendent Tse Chun-chung said: “We objected to the application out of concern about public safety, public order and protection of rights and freedom of others after conducting a detailed risk assessment.

“The organiser has filed an appeal to the Appeal Board on Public Meetings & Processions, which eventually upheld our decision. We welcome and respect the appeal board’s result."

Mr Tse further warned people to steer clear of unsanctioned protests.

“We would like to remind members of the public that taking part in an unauthorised assembly is a criminal offence under the Public Order Ordinance.”