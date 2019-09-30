National Day public safety alert

Police today alerted the public to possible extreme violence acts by protesters on National Day.

Police Public Relations Branch Chief Superintendent Tse Chun-chung made the warning at a press briefing, saying the force has received alarming information ahead of the holiday.

“We have got intelligence suggesting that some hardcore violent protesters are inciting others, including those with suicide tendencies, to commit extreme acts like murdering Police, disguising as police officers to kill others, and setting fires at petrol stations, etc.

“With the increase in the intensity and extensity of violence over the past three months, there are apparent signs that hardcore violence will escalate in the near future.”

Mr Tse called on members of the public to avoid areas where violent incidents may occur tomorrow.