Gov’t condemns illegal acts

The Government strongly condemned the serious illegal acts of radical protesters today.

It said multiple protesters assembled and blocked roads in Causeway Bay, Wan Chai and Admiralty, paralysing traffic and seriously affecting people's lives.

Some radical protesters went on a rampage, vandalising public properties and facilities of several Mass Transit Railway stations, it said.

They set fires at various places and hurled petrol bombs on the streets as well as into an MTR station and at the Mong Kok Police Station, posing a grave threat to police officers, MTR staff and people at the scene.

The Government severely condemned the radical protesters whose acts seriously undermined social order.

Police will continue to take law enforcement actions to restore public order, it added.