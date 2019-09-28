Violent acts condemned
September 28, 2019
The Government strongly condemned violent and vandalistic acts by radical protesters today.
It said radical protesters blocked roads, vandalised public property and set fires near the Central Government Offices (CGO).
They also attacked the CGO and police officers at the scene with bricks and petrol bombs and disrupted traffic, the Government said.
Their actions jeopardised the safety of police officers there and seriously breached the public peace, it added.