Political reform needs consensus

The Government today said that to achieve the aim of universal suffrage for selecting the Chief Executive, the community needs to engage in dialogue under a peaceful atmosphere to attain a consensus.

It made the statement in response to public demands concerning political reform at tonight’s assembly.

The Government said universal suffrage for selecting the Chief Executive and electing all lawmakers is enshrined as an ultimate aim in the Basic Law.

To achieve this aim, the community needs to engage in dialogue, premised on a legal basis and under a peaceful atmosphere with mutual trust, to narrow differences and attain a consensus agreeable to all sides, it added.

The Government also said it will assess the situation carefully and take forward constitutional development in accordance with the Basic Law and the relevant interpretations and decisions of the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress.