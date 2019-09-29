Gov't condemns doxxing

The Government today strongly condemned doxxing after a participant of the September 26 Community Dialogue was harassed and threatened.

It said the details of the person who participated in the Community Dialogue session were made public online.

The Government said the Office of the Privacy Commissioner for Personal Data has taken immediate follow-up actions and mounted an investigation upon receiving complaints.

In the past three months, conflicts in society have led Hong Kong into a chaotic situation, the Government said, adding it hopes to find a way out for the city through peaceful and rational dialogue with people of different backgrounds.

Hong Kong is a free and civilised society in which people with different political views enjoy the freedoms of speech, assembly and so on, it said.

However, people enjoying such rights should not deprive others of their rights or inflict harm on others, and no one should be bullied or threatened because of their remarks.

It also said that Hong Kong can only embark on the road of reconciliation when people respect the views of one another and strive to seek common ground.