Detention centre claims untrue

Police have stopped using the San Uk Ling Holding Centre to allay allegations that Police mistreated those arrested for protesting against the extradition bill.

Police Public Relations Branch Chief Superintendent Tse Chun-chung made the remarks while addressing the media today.

He said the centre in question was only used as an ad hoc measure four times since early June.

"However, we fully understand the public’s concern about using this facility.

"Many unnamed, unverified and untrue allegations had arisen. We have stopped using the San Uk Ling Holding Centre for holding arrested persons in this operation."

The groundless claims of Police misconduct include excessive use of force and sexual harassment.

"We do not accept such anonymous accusations. It is very unfair for anyone to make accusations without coming forward."

He called on those who feel aggrieved by Police to file reports, adding that criminal or internal investigations can only proceed with eyewitness testimony.

"So far we have only received two reports of complaints against Police related to San Uk Ling Holding Centre. Our Complaints Against Police Office officers will investigate all cases fairly and seriously."

Mr Tse acknowledged that the centre is remote, not well connected to the city centre and lacks transport options.

"It is unavoidable that when there is a need to arrange medical or legal assistance for arrested people, it takes a longer time compared with normal circumstances.

"We understand that there are some discrepancies between public expectations and our actual arrangements. But we believe that such delays are understandable and reasonable."

He asserted that high priority is accorded to safeguarding the rights and welfare of detainees.

"Our procedures are governed by internal guidelines and regulations, like the Police General Orders and Force Procedures Manual."