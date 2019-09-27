Report on press cards refuted
September 27, 2019
Hong Kong does not have any official organisation responsible for issuing press identification.
The Government made the statement today to refute an online report alleging that an organisation has been issuing press cards for journalists in Hong Kong since February 19, 2013.
It further made clear that media representatives invited to cover Government events are required to produce valid press passes issued by their respective organisations.
In cases of doubt, government officials are urged to call media companies directly for verification.