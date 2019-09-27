Liaison with NGOs underway

The Government is working with social welfare organisations to handle and comprehend why some social workers have been arrested during recent protests, Secretary for Labour & Welfare Dr Law Chi-kwong stated today.

The secretary made the remarks after the media asked what assistance or measures are being offered to social workers arrested while standing between protesters and Police.

Dr Law made it clear, the Social Welfare Department (SWD) is discussing the matter with various social welfare organisations.

“We hope that we can obtain a better or mutual understanding on the way that we should deal with those circumstances that social workers may be facing these days.

“There is also a need for us to look at some of the guidelines that are related to how social workers in particular, can help in dealing with particular people, particularly the juveniles when they are facing this justice system.”

Dr Law further assured that the Government will strengthen the communication between SWD, non-governmental organisations and Police when necessary.