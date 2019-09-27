Gov't hopes for more dialogue

Secretary for Commerce & Economic Development Edward Yau has expressed hope that a peaceful and open dialogue between the Government and the public would help bring about a more conducive environment for more conversations in future.

Speaking to the media today, Mr Yau said the first Community Dialogue session was conducted smoothly yesterday.

“We are grateful to all those who have taken part, including those who tried to come but because of limited seats may not be able to come.

“Another gain from the dialogue is that some people asked for a second chance to stay behind for a deeper and also longer conversation, we took down their names and will contact them in future occasions.”

When asked about the Chief Executive and other Principal Officials being unable to leave the venue for some time after the dialogue session, Mr Yau noted that there was a delay because the Government did not want to cause any confrontation.

"Although there were some people waiting and some movement - some people picking bricks and blocking certain roads - we believe a peaceful dialogue, a heart-to-heart talk, and a very candid, open conversation between, and also among, government officials and also members of the public, would help to bring a more conducive environment for more conversation to carry on.

"So, we hope this would be able to carry on in the not-too-distant future."