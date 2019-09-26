FS attends HK-Macau meeting

Financial Secretary Paul Chan (left) meets Chief Executive of the Macao Special Administrative Region Chui Sai-on during a visit to Macau.

Financial Secretary Paul Chan today co-chaired the 11th Hong Kong Macao Co-operation High Level Meeting with Secretary for Economy & Finance of the Macao Special Administrative Region Lionel Leong in Macau today.

At the meeting, both sides reviewed the achievements made since the last meeting and had in-depth discussions on further collaboration between the two cities.

Mr Chan said this is the first such meeting held after the promulgation of the Outline Development Plan for the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area.

“Under the principle of 'one country, two systems', Hong Kong and Macau will jointly take forward the development of the Greater Bay Area to achieve a win-win outcome for the diversified development of industries as well as economic and social developments of both places."

Both sides reviewed the progress and achievements in areas of co-operation and exchanged views on the direction for future co-operation.

On economic co-operation, the two sides have conducted exchanges in areas such as customs procedures and trade facilitation, technical barriers to trade, intellectual property and transparency in laws under the Hong Kong & Macao Closer Economic Partnership Arrangement.

Regarding cross-boundary transport infrastructure, the operation of the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge has been generally smooth since its commissioning last October.

Both governments agreed that additional regular quota for the Hong Kong/Macau cross-boundary non-commercial private cars would be issued, with details to be announced in the future.

Both sides also reviewed progress made in tourism and cultural co-operation.

Apart from these aspects, Hong Kong and Macau have made steady progress in the co-operation and exchanges in clearance facilitation, food safety, health, environmental protection, legal services and financial services.