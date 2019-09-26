Two sites to provide 980 flats

The Government will sell by tender two residential sites capable of providing around 980 flats in its land sale programme from October to December.

Announcing the land sale programme for the next quarter, Secretary for Development Michael Wong today said the residential sites are located in Tai Hang and Tuen Mun.

The Mass Transit Railway Corporation also plans to tender Package 12 of the LOHAS Park Station project, which will likely provide about 2,000 flats.

Total private housing land supply in the quarter is estimated to be about 3,080 flats, including the supply from private development and redevelopment projects.

Mr Wong said: “If we look at the first three quarters of 2019 and 2020 together, the total private housing land supply from all sources is about 9,230 flats.

“For commercial sites, the Government sold a commercial-hotel site adjoining the Kai Tak Sports Park in the first half of 2019-20 and is currently tendering the topside of Hong Kong West Kowloon Station of the Guangzhou-Shenzhen-Hong Kong Express Rail Link. These two sites together are capable of providing about 326,000 sq m of commercial floor space.”

Though there is no commercial site in the land sale programme, Mr Wong said the Government will continue to monitor the market situation and put up such sites for sale when appropriate to cater for market demand.

The Government will continue to increase land supply through a multi-pronged approach and maintain a sustained and steady supply to meet the community’s needs for housing, economic and social development, he added.