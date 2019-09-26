August imports, exports dip

The values of Hong Kong's total exports and imports of goods recorded year-on-year decreases of 6.3% and 11.1% in August, the Census & Statistics Department announced today.

The value of exports decreased to $352.7 billion, while the value of imports fell to $380.8 billion.

A trade deficit of $28 billion, or 7.4% of the value of imports, was recorded in the month.

Comparing the three-month period ending August with the preceding three months on a seasonally adjusted basis, the value of exports decreased 4.5%, while that of imports dropped 4.8%.