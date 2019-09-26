Teresa Cheng visits Seoul

Ms Cheng (second right) and Korean Vice Minister of Justice Kim Osu (second left) sign a pact to strengthen collaboration on issues relating to dispute avoidance and resolution.

Secretary for Justice Teresa Cheng (third left) delivers a speech at a breakfast session hosted by the Law Society of Hong Kong and the Hong Kong Bar Association.

Secretary for Justice Teresa Cheng highlighted Hong Kong’s strength as an ideal hub for dealmaking and dispute resolution during her visit to Seoul today.

Ms Cheng also promoted Hong Kong’s legal and dispute resolution services.

During a breakfast session, she delivered a speech on the city’s unique role as an international legal hub under the “one country, two systems” principle.

She said Hong Kong has adopted various initiatives to illustrate its strength as an international dispute resolution centre and an ideal dealmaking hub.

The initiatives include arbitration in intellectual property rights, arrangements with the Mainland on interim measures in aid of arbitration and third party funding for arbitration.

Ms Cheng called on Chinese Ambassador to the Republic of Korea Qiu Guohong in the afternoon and gave a brief introduction of the latest legal developments in Hong Kong.

Upon her arrival in Seoul yesterday, Ms Cheng visited the Ministry of Justice of Korea and signed a Memorandum of Co-operation with Korean Vice Minister of Justice Kim Osu.

The pact provides a framework for the two places to strengthen communication, collaboration and co-operation on issues relating to dispute avoidance and resolution.

That evening, Ms Cheng hosted a dinner for prominent legal experts and practitioners in Seoul and introduced the latest legal developments in Hong Kong.