Land resumption notices posted

The Lands Department today posted notices of land resumption for the first phase development of the new development areas of Kwu Tung North and Fanling North.

A total of 784 private lots with an area of 68 hectares and the land being occupied by nine graves with an area of 752.8 sq m will be resumed.

The land will be resumed under the Lands Resumption Ordinance, the Roads (Works, Use & Compensation) Ordinance, the Water Pollution Control (Sewerage) Regulation and the Land Acquisition (Possessory Title) Ordinance.

The lot will revert to the Government in three months.

The development comprises new town development, the Fanling Bypass as well as infrastructure works.

Households affected by the first phase development were allocated with rehousing flats from mid-July.

Households which are affected by the remaining phase development and have submitted applications for voluntary early departure from and surrendering of their squatter structures have also been receiving flat offer letters since late August.

The Government will continue to liaise with land owners, affected households and businesses to handle their compensation and rehousing matters.

Relevant land owners will be offered ex-gratia land compensation.