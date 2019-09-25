CE to attend community dialogue

Chief Executive Carrie Lam, together with four Principal Officials, will attend the first Community Dialogue session tomorrow.

The officials are Secretary for Home Affairs Lau Kong-wah, Secretary for Food & Health Prof Sophia Chan, Secretary for Commerce & Economic Development Edward Yau and Secretary for Constitutional & Mainland Affairs Patrick Nip.

Participants will be invited to express their views by drawing ballots. They will each have about three minutes of speaking time so that more participants can express their views.

The Chief Executive and the attending officials may provide an integrated response after a few participants have raised their views and questions.

To facilitate a more interactive exchange between the Chief Executive and officials and the participants, the arrangement for responding to questions may be suitably adjusted.

Participants should allow sufficient time for security checks and observe the Venue Charter.