Support measures unveiled

The Innovation & Technology Commission today announced enhanced funding arrangements and a freeze of fees as part of the measures to support enterprises announced by the Financial Secretary last month.

The commission will disburse partial funding in advance to projects funded by the Technology Voucher Programme, the Enterprise Support Scheme, the Patent Application Grant and the Re-industrialisation & Technology Training Programme under the Innovation & Technology Fund.

The arrangements will be rolled out in phases starting from the end of the year.

The Standards & Calibration Laboratory as well as the Hong Kong Accreditation Service under the commission will also freeze fees for their calibration and accreditation services until the end of 2020.

The commission hopes the arrangements can ease funding problems that small and medium-sized enterprises and startups face when carrying out projects and to help them control their operating costs.

This will assist them in coping with challenges brought by the current austere economic environment, it added.

