Community services centre opens

An opening ceremony was held today for the Sham Shui Po District Council Po Leung Kuk Shek Kip Mei Community Services Centre under the Sham Shui Po District Signature Project Scheme.

The centre is located at the Shek Kip Mei Estate Phase 3 housing development. The Po Leung Kuk is the partner organisation of the project and will run the centre on a self-financing basis.

The community services centre provides childcare and after-school care services, affordable hot meals and medical services.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Secretary for Home Affairs Lau Kong-wah thanked the Sham Shui Po District Council, Po Leung Kuk and members of the community for supporting the project.

He added the Government is actively putting forward other developments in the district, including the construction of a large-scale sports centre which can accommodate 1,000 spectators.

The Government earmarked $100 million for each District Council under the Signature Project Scheme to implement up to two large-scale projects to address district needs.