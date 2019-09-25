CE to visit Nansha

Chief Executive Carrie Lam will depart for Nansha, Guangzhou tomorrow to attend the groundbreaking ceremony for two institutions at the Major Project of Guangzhou Nansha Demonstration Zone for Comprehensive Cooperation.

The Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area Groundbreaking Ceremony will be held for the Hong Kong University of Science & Technology (Guangzhou) and the Pearl Science Park of the Chinese Academy of Sciences.

Secretary for Education Kevin Yeung, Secretary for Constitutional & Mainland Affairs Patrick Nip; and Chief Executive's Office Director Chan Kwok-ki will join the visit.

Mrs Lam will return to Hong Kong in the afternoon.