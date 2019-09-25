2019 voter registers released

The Registration & Electoral Office (REO) today published the final registers of electors for 2019.

The newly issued final register for the geographical constituencies has a total of 4,132,977 electors who are eligible to vote in the District Council Ordinary Election in November.

Among them, 661,041 electors are on Hong Kong Island, 535,054 in Kowloon West, 660,385 in Kowloon East, 1,208,361 in New Territories West and 1,068,136 in New Territories East.

There are 229,750 electors for the functional constituencies, other than the District Council (second) functional constituency, which has 3,861,684 electors.

The final register for the Election Committee subsectors contains 236,760 voters.

The REO said a net increase of about 14,000 registered electors has been recorded in the 2019 final registers compared to the provisional registers.

The figures reflect follow-up actions with the applicants after publication of the provisional registers which mainly include people who returned the reply slips in time to the REO to resume their voter registration status.

