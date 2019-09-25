FS to visit Macau

Financial Secretary Paul Chan will lead a government delegation to Macau tomorrow to attend the 11th Hong Kong Macao Co-operation High Level Meeting.

He will co-chair the meeting with Macau’s Secretary for Economy & Finance Lionel Leong.

Both sides will review the achievements made since the last meeting and map out co-operation directions for 2020.

The delegation comprises Under Secretary for Commerce & Economic Development Bernard Chan, and representatives from other bureaus and departments.

Mr Chan will also call on Macao Special Administrative Region Chief Executive Chui Sai-on and Chief Executive-elect Ho Iat-seng, as well as Director of the Liaison Office of the Central People's Government in the Macao SAR Fu Ziying.