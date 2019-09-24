CE opens District Health Centre

Mrs Lam (front, second right), accompanied by Secretary for Food & Health Prof Sophia Chan (right), tours the centre.

Chief Executive Carrie Lam speaks at the opening ceremony of the Kwai Tsing District Health Centre.

Chief Executive Carrie Lam today opened Hong Kong’s first District Health Centre.

At the opening ceremony, Mrs Lam said the commissioning of the Kwai Tsing District Health Centre is a step forward in changing the city's public healthcare system.

“Kwai Tsing is the first among the 18 districts in this aspect. We plan to introduce primary healthcare services of different scales in the remaining 17 districts before the end of the current-term Government in June 2022, in a bid to establish a prevention-centred primary healthcare system in the long run."

Through its non-governmental organisation operator and a private service network in the community, the centre will focus on primary, secondary and tertiary prevention, offering people-oriented primary healthcare services to residents in the district, regardless of their age and health condition.

Located at the Kowloon Commerce Centre in Kwai Chung, the Kwai Tsing District Health Centre houses a team covering nursing, allied health professionals, pharmacy matters, social worker assistance and support staff to provide Government subsidised primary healthcare services.

The centre will commence services on September 25.

