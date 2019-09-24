Gov’t condemns violent attack

The Government today strongly condemned the attack on Legislative Councillor Kwong Chun-yu.

In a statement, the Government said Police will follow up the suspected planned attack and bring those responsible to justice.

The Government reiterated that it is fair in the face of all illegal and violent acts, adding Police will strictly enforce the law to protect people’s safety.

Noting that Hong Kong is a pluralistic and inclusive society as well as one of the safest cities in the world, the Government appealed to members of the public to express their views peacefully and rationally.