Transport complaints up in Q2

The Transport Complaints Unit received 8,916 complaints and suggestions in the second quarter of the year, up 5.1% on the previous quarter and a 30.8% rise compared with the same period last year.

Most were related to public transport services (90%), enforcement matters (7%) and traffic conditions (1%).

Cases on public transport services increased 7.8% from the previous quarter to 8,086, while those on traffic conditions decreased from 165 to 164.

Road maintenance cases decreased from 31 to 21 and complaints about illegal parking and other enforcement matters fell from 750 to 614.

The unit completed investigations into 6,936 cases during the period.

Government departments and public transport operators accepted 13 suggestions to enhance public transport services and improve traffic.