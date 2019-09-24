Senior appointments announced

Leonia Tai will become Government Property Administrator on November 11.

Gordon Leung will take up the post of Director of Social Welfare on October 9.

Carol Yip will take up the post of Permanent Secretary for Security on October 21.

Donald Tong will become Permanent Secretary for Transport & Housing (Housing)/Director of Housing on October 21.

The Government today announced four senior appointments.

Donald Tong will succeed Stanley Ying as Permanent Secretary for Transport & Housing (Housing)/Director of Housing on October 21.

Director of Social Welfare Carol Yip will succeed Marion Lai as Permanent Secretary for Security on October 21.

Gordon Leung will take over the post of Director of Social Welfare on October 9 and Deputy Secretary for Labour & Welfare (Welfare) Leonia Tai will be Government Property Administrator on November 11.

Secretary for the Civil Service Joshua Law said the four appointees are seasoned Administrative Officers with proven leadership and management skills.

“I have every confidence that they will serve the community with professionalism in their new capacities.”

Click here for their biographies.