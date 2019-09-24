Dialogue a step forward

(To watch the video with sign language interpretation, click here.)

Chief Executive Carrie Lam has described the first Community Dialogue session as a step forward in a long journey to achieving reconciliation in society.

Speaking to the media ahead of today’s Executive Council meeting, Mrs Lam revealed that over 20,000 people have registered to join the first dialogue session on September 26.

The session has an admission quota of 150 places and registrants will be randomly chosen by computer lot drawing.

“If on Thursday evening, we could have a two-hour session to engage with the 150 members of the public who spend the two hours with us, exchanging views and communicating ideas in a candid, frank manner, that would be regarded as a successful dialogue.

“It would not be possible for a consensus to be reached after all these tensions in society that we have seen.

“So, to me, this is one step forward. It will be a long journey to achieve reconciliation in society, let alone to return to the more normal Hong Kong that we are all very familiar with.”

When asked about security arrangements for the event, Mrs Lam asserted that creating a dialogue was the Government's main priority.

“When we say we want to reach out to the public, we should not put our own personal security on a very high level.

“But we have to make sure that everything is done in a relatively peaceful and orderly manner,” Mrs Lam added.