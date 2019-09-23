Celebrations set for National Day

Hongkong Post will also issue a stamp sheetlet to mark the occasion.

Hongkong Post will issue a souvenir sheet with a set of four stamps to celebrate the 70th anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China.

Celebration activities will be held on October 1 to mark the 70th anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China.

They will include a flag-raising ceremony, a reception, a reprogrammed light and sound show and the release of special stamp products.

The flag-raising ceremony and the National Day reception will be held in the morning of October 1.

The reprogrammed “A Symphony of Lights” will introduce a fresh celebratory audio-visual experience every night at 8pm in October.

Hongkong Post will issue a set of four special stamps and a stamp sheetlet themed on the 70th anniversary.

It will also issue a stamp booklet with China Post and Macao Post & Telecommunications to celebrate the special day.

Starting this week, lamppost buntings and wall banners with a 70th anniversary theme will be installed on main streets in various districts and the external walls of government buildings, as well as at government venues and boundary checkpoints.

A dedicated website was launched today to keep the public updated on celebration activities by the Government.

The Government looks forward to the community’s participation in celebrating the 70th anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China.