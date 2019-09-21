Nursing profession commended

The Department of Health (DH) today organised a conference to mark the 65th anniversary of Hong Kong's public health nursing and explore the future development and challenges of the nursing profession.



Opening the 65th Anniversary Ceremony of Hong Kong Public Health Nursing & Conference, Secretary for Food & Health Prof Sophia Chan said: "The public health nurses of the DH play a key primary care role in Hong Kong. They shoulder an important mission to promote the health of the public and help implement the Government's public health policies."



Prof Chan also thanked public health nurses for remaining steadfast in discharging their duties over the years, noting that working closely with other healthcare professionals, they have consistently exercised their professional nursing skills to deliver a range of services as well as educate the public on disease prevention and health promotion.



She also praised the nurses for their commendable professionalism and hoped that they would continue to provide quality services for the public in the years ahead.



Director of Health Dr Constance Chan gave a keynote presentation on the prevention and control of non-communicable diseases (NCDs) at the conference.



She said that in May last year, the Government launched "Towards 2025: Strategy & Action Plan to Prevent & Control Non-communicable Diseases in Hong Kong", which sets out nine local health targets to be achieved by 2025, and has put forward a systematic portfolio of NCD policies, programmes and actions.



The conference involved more than 400 participants, including local and Greater Bay Area representatives from the healthcare sector.



An exhibition was also held at the venue to pay homage to the development of public health nursing in Hong Kong and the work of the nurses through the years.