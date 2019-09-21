63 bone marrow donors lauded

A bone marrow donor-recipient pair share their experience and urge the public to support bone marrow donation.

Secretary for Food & Health Prof Sophia Chan today attended the Bone Marrow Donor Award Ceremony organised by the Hong Kong Red Cross Blood Transfusion Service.

A total of 63 bone marrow donors were recognised for their selfless contributions.

In her opening remarks, Prof Chan encouraged citizens to register for bone marrow donation.

At the ceremony, a bone marrow donor-recipient pair met each other for the first time and shared their experience.

As of June this year, more than 130,000 people in Hong Kong have registered for voluntary bone marrow donation, and provided matched haematopoietic stem cells for transplantation to 992 local and 119 overseas patients.

