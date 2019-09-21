Edward Yau promotes HK in LA

Mr Yau (centre) officiates at the opening ceremony of "Hong Kong‧Live in Los Angeles - Greater Bay Area Showcase" a tourism promotion event organised by the Hong Kong Tourism Board in Los Angeles.

Secretary for Commerce & Economic Development Edward Yau speaks at the "Think Asia, Think Hong Kong" Symposium organised by the Hong Kong Trade Development Council in Los Angeles.

Secretary for Commerce & Economic Development Edward Yau promoted Hong Kong's strengths in business and tourism at two major events staged by the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) and the Hong Kong Tourism Board (HKTB) in Los Angeles.

Mr Yau highlighted Hong Kong's many remarkable facets at the "Think Asia, Think Hong Kong" Symposium organised by the HKTDC.

Citing the city's diverse strengths in many fields beyond commerce, as well as the international connectivity of the Free Trade Agreement network and the unique status under the national development of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, he said Hong Kong can continue to bring in foreign investment and connect with business opportunities within the region and overseas.

Under "one country, two systems", Hong Kong maintains a business-friendly environment with an independent judiciary and rule of law, and people can enjoy a low and simple tax regime, free flow of capital, world-class financial markets, excellent professional services and robust intellectual property rights protection.

He added Hong Kong has always been well placed to tap into the booming Mainland China market, citing the Mainland & Hong Kong Closer Economic Partnership Arrangement and its subsequent enrichments which facilitated trade in goods and services and investment.

Mr Yau elaborated further on the connections between Hong Kong and the Mainland, with reference to Hong Kong's enhanced and consolidated status under the national development of the Greater Bay Area, a region that encompasses nine Mainland cities and two special administrative regions with three separate customs territories representing a population of over 70 million and a Gross Domestic Product of about US$1.6 trillion.

On recent happenings in Hong Kong, the commerce chief reiterated Hong Kong has always been a resilient, resourceful and reasonable society that can weather the storms that come its way.

The Government is committed to resolving the situation through starting dialogue, he added.

During the symposium, Mr Yau also met Treasurer of the State of California Fiona Ma and Deputy Mayor for International Affairs of the City of Los Angeles Nina Hachigian. They had useful exchanges on furthering collaborations between the two places.

Officiating at the opening ceremony of "Hong Kong‧Live in Los Angeles - Greater Bay Area Showcase", a tourism promotion event organised by the HKTB, he highlighted Hong Kong's excellent connectivity in being an ideal gateway for visitors to explore the diverse and yet uniquely intertwined tourism experiences of Hong Kong, Macau and other parts of the bay area.

Apart from the tourism promotion event, Mr Yau officiated at the opening ceremony of the "Island_Peninsula" architecture exhibition staged by the Hong Kong Institute of Architects.

He also attended a luncheon organised by think tank the Milken Institute and the Hong Kong Economic & Trade Office in San Francisco, and joined other panelists in a discussion session on Hong Kong's latest developments and the implications for global investors.

Mr Yau also paid a courtesy call on Chinese Consul General in Los Angeles Zhang Ping.