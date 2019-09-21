CE mourns Tsang Hin-chi

Chief Executive Carrie Lam today expressed deep sorrow over the passing of a former member of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress Tsang Hin-chi.

Mrs Lam said Mr Tsang was a successful entrepreneur and committed to contributing to the country.

“Fully supporting the nation's reform and opening-up, he organised Chinese at home and abroad to set up factories in the Mainland in earlier years.”

Mrs Lam noted that Mr Tsang was a member of the 8th to 10th National People's Congress’ Standing Committee and contributed to the advancement of the country.

“He was also devoted to charities, donating generously to support the development of education, aerospace, sports, science and technology as well as healthcare in the Mainland.”

Mr Tsang was one of the four Hong Kong people, among 100 Chinese, awarded the medals of reform pioneers by the country last year to celebrate the 40th anniversary of the reform and opening-up.

She added Mr Tsang had been taking an active part in public services over the years.

“He was a member of the Basic Law Consultative Committee, Hong Kong Affairs Adviser and a member of the Preparatory Committee for the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, making significant contributions to Hong Kong's smooth transition.

“He was among the first batch of people awarded the Grand Bauhinia Medal in 1997.

"On behalf of the HKSAR Government, I would like to extend my deepest condolences to his family.”