Subway settlement exceeds limit

The piling works of the topside private development project at Ho Man Tin Station have been suspended after a settlement monitoring checkpoint exceeded the limit.

Installed at the subway connecting Chung Hau Street, Fat Kwong Street and Ho Man Tin Station, the checkpoint reached 21mm on the morning of September 19. The pre-set trigger level for works suspension is 20mm.

The Mass Transit Railway Corporation confirmed that the affected subway is structurally independent of the main station structures.

The Buildings Department has deployed staff to inspect the affected subway and confirmed that it is structurally safe.

The Electrical & Mechanical Services Department has also deployed staff to inspect the Ho Man Tin main station.

The building works have not affected the structural safety of railway facilities and the railway's safe operation.

The Buildings Department, the Electrical & Mechanical Services Department and the MTRC will closely monitor the situation.

The Buildings Department and the MTRC will also request the registered building professionals responsible for the development project to formulate mitigation measures and adopt a construction method to alleviate the effects on the structure of railway facilities.