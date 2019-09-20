Visits update int’l community

Six visits are underway or planned for the next three weeks to North America, Europe and other places to update the international community on Hong Kong's latest situation and measures taken to address current challenges.

Secretary for Innovation & Technology Nicholas Yang is on a five-day visit to Seattle, San Francisco and Vancouver, updating communities there on Hong Kong's latest developments in innovation and technology and promoting closer collaboration with them.

Secretary for Commerce & Economic Development Edward Yau is in the US to attend a series of events on the west coast to promote Hong Kong, including the Trade Development Council's mega promotion "Think Asia, Think Hong Kong" in Los Angeles.

Secretary for Financial Services & the Treasury James Lau will visit Sweden and Estonia while Secretary for Justice Teresa Cheng will visit Korea next week.

Mr Lau will be in Stockholm and Tallinn to promote Hong Kong's financial services and fintech. He will also sign a comprehensive avoidance of double taxation agreement with Estonia during the trip.

Ms Cheng will be in Seoul to promote co-operation and highlight Hong Kong's strengths as a legal services hub in Asia.

Secretary for the Environment KS Wong will visit Copenhagen from October 9 to 12 to attend the Steering Committee meeting of the C40 Cities Climate Leadership Group and C40 World Mayors Summit 2019.

Meanwhile, Secretary for Food & Health Prof Sophia Chan concluded a five-day visit to Australia, during which she promoted the limited registration scheme and encouraged non-locally trained healthcare professionals to consider working in Hong Kong.

The Government said the visits highlight the fact that, despite the current difficulties, Hong Kong continues to run efficiently and remains a safe and welcoming place for people and businesses from around the globe.